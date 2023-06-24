Report: ‘Incredible’ Champions League winner offered to Spurs expected to move

The latest reports suggest that Aymeric Laporte could move this summer and this will alert Tottenham Hotspur, who were apparently offered him earlier this year.

According to Manchester Evening News, Manchester City are looking to bring in a top defender, and this apparently is due to the club covering for the ‘expected departure’ of Aymeric Laporte.

90min reported in April that Tottenham, as well as Paris Saint-Germain, were both offered the services of the French defender.

At the start of June, the same publication suggested that Laporte was one of the top targets for Spurs this summer. They reported that the player is high on their shortlist.

(Photo by Alex Gottschalk/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Tottenham target Laporte expected to leave Manchester City

It’x big news for Spurs that one of their top defensive transfer targets is expected to leave this summer.

The Frenchman has been part of a great Manchester City side. They managed to win the treble last season. This included the Champions League. This winning mentality would be great to bring to Spurs.

They definitely need some good experience players in their defence who have the quality to succeed. Laporte seems to tick all the boxes.

New manager Ange Postecoglou will want to rebuild the back line and signing the ‘incredible‘ defender would be a great start. He is proven in the division and is also versatile across the back line.

The issue for Spurs will be whether the player costs too much for them. Daniel Levy may not want to spend big on one player, particularly one with little resale value.

With Laporte’s contract not expiring until 2025, Manchester City will probably place a hefty price tag on him.