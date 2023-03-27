Report: How Tottenham players felt after seeing Antonio Conte sack announcement last night











Tottenham Hotspur made the inevitable decision to sack Antonio Conte last night after a week of waiting.

A report from the Evening Standard has now shared how the Spurs squad reacted to the news from the club.

Most of the first-team squad haven’t been at the training ground this week due to the international break.

The team would have watched on as Harry Kane broke yet another record, this time becoming England’s leading goalscorer.

Photo by Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Meanwhile, Antonio Conte was still in Italy, after flying home following their 3-3 draw with Southampton.

Although his press conference caused plenty of headlines, the decline in Tottenham’s performances had been clear to see for some time.

Their main hopes of winning silverware this season came in the FA Cup and Champions League.

However, rotation and a lack of real desire saw Tottenham crash out of both competitions in several weeks.

Tottenham had no option but to sack Conte once the trust between the manager and the rest of the club had gone.

Players reaction after Tottenham sack Conte

The report from the Evening Standard states that, ‘Many of the squad expected Conte to be sacked and were pleased at the prospect of never having to work with him again, leaving the club feeling they had little choice but to part ways with the 53-year-old.

‘The players had grown tired with Conte’s repetitive training sessions, refusal to set a schedule in advance and habit of deflecting the blame for results onto them in public.’

That relief shows just how much power the players have at Tottenham right now.

Whether that’s a good thing or not is up for debate, but once that relationship has been lost it’s hard to regain.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

With Conte set to leave Tottenham in the summer anyway, Daniel Levy’s decision to sack him just advanced plans for the pair to split ways.

The squad will have to quickly refocus to make sure they stay in the top four for the rest of the season.

With Liverpool, Newcastle and Brighton breathing down their necks, that may not be easy.

All eyes will now be on their visit to Goodison Park to see what sort of reaction Conte leaving will have on the squad.

