Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte is on the brink – and a report has shared how much the club may have to pay him in compensation if they sack him.

Last night, reports began to surface that the north Londoners are set to part ways with the Italian.

The development follows Conte reacting furiously after his side let slip a two-goal lead against Southampton at the weekend.

Conte took aim at his players in his post-match press conference.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Spurs were 3-1 up, but conceded late goals to Theo Walcott and James Ward-Prowse.

Their top four hopes took a hit, with Newcastle United beating Nottingham Forest the previous night.

The Magpies are now just two points behind, with two games in hand.

Conte said after the 3-3 draw (via Telegraph): “I think it’s better to go into the problem, we are not a team. We are 11 players that go into the pitch. I see selfish players, players that don’t want to help each other and don’t put their heart [into it]. This season compared to last, now we are worse in this aspect. When you are not a team you cannot improve.

“They don’t play for something important, yeah. They don’t want to play under pressure, they don’t want to play under stress.”

Conte also criticised the culture at the club. He has since reportedly informed the board that his comments were only directed at the players though.

The feeling is that Conte will now leave Spurs in the coming days. Ryan Mason could be placed in charge if he goes before the Everton game.

In order to release Conte from his contract though Tottenham will need to pay the 53-year-old.

How much compensation Tottenham will have to pay Antonio Conte to sack him

According to 90min, Spurs could be forced to pay £15 million to Conte if they sack him before the end of the season.

There is a clause in his contract that decrees that. £15 million is Conte’s yearly salary.

Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Conte’s contract expires at the end of June.

It is mentioned that Conte previously won a drawn out tribunal case with Chelsea over an unfair dismissal claim.

The fee of £26.6 million paid to him made him the second most expensive managerial sacking in football history