Report: Harry Kane could cost Tottenham millions now after what Daniel Levy has just done











Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy has reportedly made it clear to Manchester United that Harry Kane is not for sale this summer, and that could cost Spurs now.

The North Londoners finished the season in eighth, 24 points behind their fierce rivals Arsenal. They have failed to qualify for Europe now, and that could be a negative factor in transfers.

The focus will be on incomings this summer, but Kane’s situation is a very important one as well. Levy, according to The Daily Mail, has made his decision, and the England captain could make his soon.

Harry Kane could leave Tottenham for free next year after Daniel Levy’s message to Manchester United

There are very few clubs who could afford Harry Kane, even though he has just a year left on his contract.

Manchester City, who tried last summer, were one of them, but they now have Erling Haaland, and they will not pick up the phone and call Daniel Levy again.

The other club in England who are in a better position than Spurs and can get Kane is Manchester United, and Erik ten Hag apparently thinks the Englishman is absolutely perfect for his team.

However, the report claims that United, who are desperate for a new striker, have received a message from Spurs, saying Kane is ‘not for sale’ this summer, thus forcing them to look at other targets.

Levy doesn’t want to lose his star man at any cost this summer, and Kane, who probably knows that already, is apparently now thinking of doing something else.

Instead of trying to force a move away from Tottenham in this window, the report claims Kane is ‘leaning’ towards staying for another year and then walking away on a free transfer.

That means Spurs will not get a penny when he leaves, which, financially, would be disastrous.

TBR View:

Harry Kane is well within his right to run down his Tottenham contract and then walk away for free next summer.

The Englishman has given everything for Spurs over the years. He has carried the club on his back, and he has nothing but individual records to show for it.

Kane wants to win trophies and he had the opportunity to do so at Manchester City a couple of years ago. Levy blocked that move then, and it looks like he will do the same again with Manchester United now.

If that stance doesn’t change, the best thing for Kane to do would be to just wait for a year and join one of the biggest clubs in the world on a free transfer next summer.

