Report: ‘Fantastic’ Tottenham player spotted back in training today ahead of Southampton clash











Football.London reports that Tottenham Hotspur defender Emerson Royal was spotted back in training today ahead of their clash against Southampton this weekend.

Spurs will be looking to build on a positive result against Nottingham Forest as they bid to secure a top-four finish.

Antonio Conte was without Emerson Royal as Spurs beat Forest 3-1, with the Italian opting to start Pedro Porro in his absence.

The Brazilian defender has enjoyed an upturn in form over the past few weeks after he had come under heavy criticism throughout the campaign.

Now, the 24-year-old is back in training at Hotspur Way as he bids to force his way back into the starting line-up for the trip to St. Mary’s.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Emerson back in Tottenham training

Football.London reports that Emerson will be back in contention for the trip to the south coast on Saturday.

The wing-back was involved in first-team training today as he was spotted sprinting past Harry Kane, before attempting to beat Clement Lenglet on the ball.

If Emerson is fit enough to start against Southampton, Conte will have a decision to make come Saturday.

Porro put in what was arguably his best display in a Tottenham shirt so far against Forest, so it would seem harsh to drop him.

But Emerson could provide Spurs with a more defensively solid option on the right-hand side, especially away from home.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Ledley King has lauded him for his ‘fantastic’ displays of late and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Conte put him straight back in the starting line-up on Saturday.

With that being said, Tottenham may benefit from sticking by Pedro Porro, especially if Ben Davies starts on the opposite flank.

Before the win over Forest, Spurs were struggling to score goals and Porro proved to be a creative outlet on Saturday as he provided an assist for Kane’s opener.

