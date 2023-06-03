Report: ‘Fantastic’ midfielder Liverpool want is set to sign for another club next week











Liverpool are on the hunt for midfield reinforcements, but it now looks as though they won’t be signing Mateo Kovacic.

The Croatian had been linked, rather strongly, to the Reds in recent times, but according to Graeme Bailey, he’s now expected to join Manchester City.

Indeed, the report states that Kovacic is set to join the Cityzens next week.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Kovacic seemingly isn’t the only Chelsea midfielder set for a move to Manchester either. Mason Mount is apparently angling for a move to Manchester United, and, intriguingly, he was also linked to Liverpool.

Luckily, the Reds do seem to be on the verge of signing another Premier League midfielder in the shape of Alexis Mac Allister.

There are so many movements in the market in terms of midfielders at the moment, and while Liverpool have been linked with umpteen new players in this position, they’re set to miss out on both Kovacic and Mount.

As for Kovacic, a move to Manchester City could suit him to a tee. The Croatian’s technical ability suits Guardiola’s system perfectly, and he could well be the perfect replacement for the outgoing Ilkay Gundogan if the German makes his much-anticipated move to Barcelona this summer.

While Mac Allister may be headed to Liverpool, they will also need a few more midfield signings if they are to get back to where they want to be. After finishing fifth this season they are miles off the pace, and new recruits are the only way they’re going to close the gap on the likes of City and Arsenal.

Kovacic would have been a great signing for the Reds, but sadly, the ‘fantastic’ midfielder is going to strengthen one of Liverpool’s biggest rivals instead.

Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images

