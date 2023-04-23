Liverpool expected to hold talks with representatives of Mateo Kovacic











Liverpool are now expected to hold talks with the representatives of Mateo Kovacic with Chelsea set to be open to offers for the midfielder this summer.

That is according to a report from 90min, who suggest that the 28-year-old is wanted by a host of Premier League sides amid uncertainty over his Stamford Bridge future.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Mateo Kovacic‘s deal with the Blues expires at the end of next season. 90min reports that his representatives are set to come to England for talks with Chelsea.

Liverpool set for talks over Kovacic deal

The Blues are open to selling the former Real Madrid star if he rejects an extension. And what will not help is that his agents are set to speak to some of their Premier League rivals to gauge interest in the midfielder.

Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

One of the sides expected to hold talks over the Croatian is Liverpool. Meanwhile, Manchester United and Manchester City are also admirers of Kovacic.

It has been well publicised that Liverpool need to overhaul their midfield options in the summer. It has been a torrid season for Jurgen Klopp’s men. And the problems they have had in midfield have plagued them for some time.

Liverpool are reportedly out of the race to sign Jude Bellingham. But they have been linked with other names. And perhaps they sense that Kovacic could be available at a decent price due to his contract situation.

Kovacic offers plenty of versatility. He is at his best in a midfield three, but can also play as part of a two. And he has adapted extremely well to the demands of the various Chelsea managers he has played under.

Thomas Tuchel previously said he was a ‘fantastic‘ character and suggested that it was a pleasure to work with him.

Perhaps Liverpool will now make a significant push to bring him in.