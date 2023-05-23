Report: 'Fantastic' £4m player leaving Tottenham on free when his deal expires is now a real possibility











Eric Dier is yet to agree a new contract with Tottenham Hotspur, so a departure on a free transfer next summer is a real possibility.

That is according to a report from The Athletic, which looks at the future of some of the leaders within the Spurs dressing room ahead of another crucial summer for the club.

The report notes that Hugo Lloris is increasingly likely to follow Lucas Moura out of the door this summer. Meanwhile, it would appear that there is a chance that Eric Dier could be approaching his final season with the club.

Dier leaving Tottenham on a free a real possibility

The Athletic reports that talks over a new contract have yet to reach an agreement. And with that, the 29-year-old moving on on a free transfer is described as a real possibility.

Dier has been an outstanding servant for Tottenham down the years. He has made over 360 appearances for the club in all competitions since his £4 million move. And he has been a key part of the sides which have enjoyed some real highs.

However, the last few years have been a lot more underwhelming. Apart from the first few months under Antonio Conte, Dier has seemingly struggled to stand out.

Perhaps his position as a versatile player cost him. He may have spent too long moving between the middle of the park and centre-back to really become world-class in one role.

Of course, Tottenham will be wary of removing so many stalwarts in such a short space of time. But unfortunately, it is fair to say that there will be plenty of supporters who will welcome Dier being moved on in the future.

He has the potential to be ‘fantastic‘. And perhaps an overhaul this summer will help bring the best out of him and change everything next year.

But it says a lot that Spurs have let things reach the stage where Dier leaving on a free is possible.