Jamie Carragher says Tottenham star Eric Dier's passing was actually brilliant last night











Jamie Carragher was impressed with Tottenham Hotspur defender Eric Dier’s passing against Everton last night.

Spurs surrendered yet another lead on the road after they also dropped points against Southampton last time out.

Harry Kane opened the scoring in the second-half as he beat his England teammate Jordan Pickford from the spot.

Cristian Romero had won the penalty for Spurs just minutes after Abdoulaye Doucoure was sent off after he appeared to push Kane in the face.

Yet, Tottenham didn’t manage to see the game out and also had a man sent off after a reckless challenge from substitute Lucas Moura.

Despite a disappointing result, Carragher heaped praise on Dier at half-time for his distribution from the centre of Tottenham’s defence.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Carragher praises Dier

Speaking on Sky Sports, Carragher highlighted Dier’s passing and labelled it ‘fantastic’ during the opening period.

He said: “I think some of the passing out from the back, Eric Dier’s been involved, some of the passing has been fantastic.

“They got the wing backs in behind because Everton’s full backs play so narrow.”

Dier has come under plenty of scrutiny this season, especially for his inconsistent distribution from the back.

But the £85,00-a-week defender put in a solid display last night, despite the fact that Spurs failed to pick up three points.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

The 29-year-old played a couple of brilliant long-range passes in the first-half, particularly to Tottenham’s wing-backs.

One pass found Ivan Perisic, who then delivered an excellent ball into the box and Harry Kane should’ve given Tottenham the lead.

Dier got off to a brilliant start to the season, but he has been largely inconsistent ever since he was called up to England duty once again.

Spurs will be hoping that he can rediscover his early-season form as they bid to secure their place in the Champions League next season.

