Report: 'Fantastic' £23m Arsenal player is in line to play against Newcastle today despite concerns











Arsenal are set to be handed a huge boost ahead of their clash with Newcastle United on Sunday, with Gabriel Magalhaes ready to feature for the Gunners.

That is according to a report from Goal, who suggest that sources have confirmed to them that the Brazilian is in line to feature at St James’ Park.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

There had been a question mark over Gabriel Magalhaes heading into the trip to Tyneside. The centre-back came off during the midweek win over Chelsea after going down injured on a number of occasions in the second-half.

Gabriel in line to play for Arsenal against Newcastle

Mikel Arteta was criticised for not taking Gabriel off sooner. And he has since suggested that he was not sure if he would be available to face Newcastle. However, it seems that the news is positive.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

According to a report from Goal, Gabriel is set to feature for Arsenal against the Magpies.

It is going to be a fascinating game at St James’ Park. Of course, this fixture was a defining moment in Arsenal’s push for the top-four last season.

Newcastle have kicked on to another level this term. So making amends will not be easy for Mikel Arteta’s side. And Manchester City are keeping the pressure on. They extended their lead at the top of the table to four points on Saturday.

So having Gabriel in the squad is clearly a major boost for Arsenal. Losing William Saliba earlier in the season has really hurt the Gunners.

And it would have been a huge ask to expect the likes of Rob Holding and Jakub Kiwior to contain Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson.

It remains to be seen how much of the game Gabriel can get through. But having the ‘fantastic‘ £23 million star within the squad is definitely a real plus.