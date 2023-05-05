Report: Fabio Paratici told Daniel Levy to have a look at 48-year-old manager before he left Tottenham











Fabio Partici may no longer work for Tottenham, but his impact at Spurs will be felt for years to come.

Indeed, the squad is still made up of a number of his signings, while the north London club’s search for a new manager may still have the Italian’s fingerprints all over it.

As we know, Paratici was a big advocate for Luis Enrique – a manager Tottenham remain very keen on, and according to Football.London, there was another manager that Paratici told Daniel Levy to have a look at before he left the club.

The Sporting Director told Levy to have a real look at Sergio Conceicao, the current manager of Porto.

The 48-year-old gaffer has been making waves over in Portugal for some time now. He’s won three league titles in the past six years, and he’s helped develop some of the most exciting players in Europe.

The likes of Luis Diaz, Eder Militao and Vitinha were all schooled at Porto under Conceicao, so that should give you some idea of what this coach can do with these budding young players.

Of course, Paratici has since left Spurs, so the weight of his recommendations has diminished, but make no mistake about it, Daniel Levy valued his input to the bitter end, and this recommendation of Conceicao will surely still be ringing in Levy’s ears.

With Tottenham’s search for a new manager leading them down multiple dead ends so far, don’t be surprised if Levy does eventually turn around and ask the question to Porto regarding Conceicao.

Another Portuguese manager has also been in the frame at Tottenham recently in the shape of Ruben Amorim, so it’s clear to see that Spurs do value that market, and they could well end up looking at Conceicao sooner rather than later.

