Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot is reportedly more likely to join Manchester United this summer than Tottenham Hotspur.

The Frenchman has been linked with a move to the Premier League for years. He was a wanted man when he was still at Paris Saint-Germian all those years ago, and he’s still on the radar of numerous top clubs.

Rabiot will be a free agent soon, and L’Equipe have shared the latest on his future now.

Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Adrien Rabiot is more likely to join Manchester United than Tottenham

The midfield market in this summer’s transfer window is going to be a huge one, with Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham Chelsea, Manchester United and even Manchester City all looking for reinforcements.

Real Madrid have already pulled off one of the biggest deals of the summer by signing Jude Bellingham, while Arsenal are trying really hard to get the Declan Rice transfer over the line.

Manchester United are keen to sign Mason Mount, but just like they were in January, they have been heavily linked with a move to sign Rabiot as well.

The report claims that the ‘extraordinary‘ Frenchman is attracting interest from Tottenham, Liverpool and Chelsea, but Manchester United are the frontrunners for his signature.

It has been claimed that he prefers a move to a Champions League club this summer – only the Red Devila can offer him that – Spurs, Liverpool and Chelsea can’t.

Furthermore, a renewal at Juventus has also not been ruled out just yet, with Massimiliano Allegri desperate to keep hold of him. He has been offered a new deal already.

Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images

TBR View:

Tottenham have been interested in Rabiot for a long, long time.

The Frenchman is a fantastic midfielder. He’s good on the ball, can play anywhere across central midfield, and is more than capable of having an offensive impact too.

However, signing Rabiot on a free transfer will cost an absolute fortune because of his wages this summer, so if Tottenham can’t get him, they shouldn’t be too fussed.

Spurs, however, do need a midfielder, and it will be interesting to see who Ange Postecoglou will go after in the coming weeks.