Report: 'Exceptional' midfielder's teammates are already talking as if he's going to sign for Liverpool this summer











Liverpool are in the running to sign Alexis Mac Allister amid a number of rumours linking the Reds to the Argentine.

It appears as though these rumours have trickled down into the Brighton squad too as The Daily Mail now report that the Seagulls’ players are already openly talking about the idea of Mac Allister heading to Anfield this summer.

Indeed, this transfer rumour has supposedly been openly discussed in the Brighton dressing room.

With Fabrizio Romano reporting that Mac Allister’s camp are set to meet with Jurgen Klopp in the coming weeks, it does appear as though this rumour has some legs to it.

Mac Allister could well be Anfield bound, and that’s an exciting prospect for all involved.

The ‘exceptional’ midfielder should be able to take to Jurgen Klopp’s team like a duck to water. A true box-to-box player, Mac Allister’s engine will bring the tenacity back to the Reds’ midfield, while he can combine that workrate with the technique that you would usually associate with a South American midfielder.

Of course, there is a long way to go before we can say that this is a done deal. A fee needs to be agreed and personal terms need to be discussed, but the fact that the Brighton squad are already speaking about this move seems to suggest that the wheels are well and truly in motion.

This is going to be a very exciting summer transfer window at Liverpool, and it’s one that they absolutely have to get right.

The Reds would be getting off to a great start if they were able to make Mac Allister their first signing of the summer, but with the likes of PSG and Manchester United also linked, this will be a tense transfer tussle to say the least.

