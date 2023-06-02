Report: Everton want to sign 'massive' Crystal Palace star











Everton managed to stay up this season and reports have suggested they want to improve the squad by signing Jean-Philippe Mateta.

According to Bild, via the Liverpool Echo, Everton are wanting to sign Mateta this summer. Meanwhile, the reports suggest that Crystal Palace are happy to let the striker go.

Mateta left a cryptic update on his future via Instagram after the season ended. This suggested that he could leave as he said: “Now let’s see what the future holds”.

With this in mind, it definitely looks like Everton could get their reported target should they make a decent offer for the striker.

Everton want Mateta

There is no doubt that Everton massively need to strengthen their squad.

They finished 17th this season and 16th the season before that. It is not good enough for a club of their stature.

There are also problems off the pitch. The club have been reportedly charged by the Premier League for breaking Financial Fair Play rules.

With so many issues, it feels like the Toffees have a huge task on their hands to try and stay in the division again next season.

The French forward joined Palace for a reported £9million. He would probably cost around the same amount for Everton to buy.

The issue is the fact that Mateta has not been a goalscoring threat for Palace this season. The “massive player” has only scored two Premier League goals this season.

Everton’s interest in Mateta is not new. The Sun on Sunday (5/2; page 59) reported that Palace set a £15million price tag on the striker when Everton reportedly tried to sign him in January.

