'Massive' Crystal Palace star posts cryptic Instagram post about his future











Crystal Palace star Jean-Philippe Mateta has posted somewhat of a cryptic Instagram post about his future shortly after reports surfaced of him wanting to leave the club.

Crystal Palace ended the season on a good note as they managed to finish 11th in the Premier League. They also finished above Chelsea.

After the final game of the season, GetFootballNewsFrance reported that Mateta will leave the Eagles this summer. The French forward apparently has made the decision that he wants to leave.

He reportedly wants to depart due to the fact that he has had limited match time this season. Mateta wants to be playing more football.

(Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images)

Mateta’s Crystal Palace future is in doubt

This season, the 25 year-old has made 29 Premier League appearances. This may seem like a lot, but 23 of these appearances have been from the bench.

A reason for this is due to his lack of goals. Sadly, when Mateta has featured he has not been able to make a goalscoring impact as much as liked.

The attacking ace, who former Palace manager Patrick Vieira called a “massive player”, has scored two goals in the division this season.

One of his goals was crucial as it was the last-minute winner against Leicester to push the club away from relegation worries.

The striker posted on Instagram to talk about the end of the season and his post somewhat hinted that the reports about him wanting to leave are right. He said: “End of the season. We finish in a good position in the standings. I wish I could have given a lot more on the pitch.

“I worked very hard every day for this team. Now let’s see what the future holds. Thanks to my team-mates and to all the fans, who are definitely wonderful.”

As you can see, the player saying “let’s see what the future holds” may well be a big message which would lead many to believe that he will leave the Eagles this summer.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images