Everton are reportedly weighing up a move for 19-year-old striker Giovani from Brazilian side Palmeiras, but face competition from Premier League rivals.

That is according to ESPN Brazil, who confirm that both Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest have expressed an interest in the young forward, reporting that Forest came close to agreeing a six-month loan deal for the striker in January, with a view to making the move permanent this summer, yet the proposed move never came to fruition.

Indeed, they also reported that earlier this month representatives from Eddie Howe’s high-flying Newcastle had travelled to Brazil to watch the forward in action, as Palmeiras played out a 0-0 draw with Guarani, suggesting that the Toffees may need to fight for the attacker’s signature.

However, Everton are also said to have an interest in the player’s future, and it is no secret that the Blues are likely to be in the market for a striker this summer, after failing to recruit in January.

Giovani’s current contract runs until December 2026, and Palmeiras may demand a fee of around £50m for the teenager’s signature, especially as three Premier League clubs could be interested in recruiting the attacker.

The 19-year-old had made 10 outings so far this season scoring once and contributing two assists, though the young man has suffered with injuries.

Giovani could choose European contenders Newcastle over Everton

The Magpies will likely be in a position to offer European football, potentially even Champions League depending on how well they finish the campaign, so will be in a much stronger position than both Everton and Forest.

The Blues meanwhile still face a fight for Premier League survival, as do Steve Cooper’s Forest, so any approach may well be dependent on the position of each interested club come the summer.

Everton have missed their talismanic Brazilian Richarlison this season, since his £60m switch to Spurs last summer. Perhaps Giovani could fill that gap at Goodison Park and bring some samba swagger back to the blue half of Merseysid