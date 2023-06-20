Everton are interested in Sam Johnstone if they sell Jordan Pickford this summer, with Crystal Palace goalkeeper having a release clause of just £10 million.

That is according to a report from The Sun, which suggests that the Toffees are worried about losing the England international as Manchester United eye a move.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Jordan Pickford only signed a new contract at Everton earlier this year. However, The Sun notes that Erik ten Hag is eyeing the 29-year-old as a potential replacement for David De Gea.

Everton eye Sam Johnstone if Jordan Pickford leaves

And if Everton do lose Pickford, The Sun claims that they have their eye on Sam Johnstone. Johnstone spent this past season at Crystal Palace. And it is suggested that he has a release clause of just £10 million.

Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Johnstone is a very good goalkeeper. He spent much of last season as a backup to Vicente Guaita. But he came into the side after Roy Hodgson’s return to Selhurst Park. And one of his three clean sheets came against Everton in the goalless draw in April.

Johnstone features fairly regularly in England squads, winning a handful of caps for Gareth Southgate’s side.

How Everton fans feel about such a deal will largely depend on what kind of budget Sean Dyche is working with this summer.

You could not really argue that Johnstone is an upgrade on Pickford. But Everton may be in the position where they need to sell to buy players this summer.

Reports from the Daily Star at the weekend claimed that Manchester United plan to make a £45 million bid for Pickford.

So if Everton are strapped for cash, selling Pickford for £45 million and signing Johnstone for £10 million is not terrible business.

Johnstone has had some ‘brilliant‘ moments in the top-flight. So you can understand why Everton have their eye on him in case Pickford goes.