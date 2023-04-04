Report: Everton now ‘most interested’ club in signing Moussa Dembele this summer after failed January move











French forward Moussa Dembele looks set to leave Lyon this summer, and is attracting the attention of a number of Premier League clubs, including Everton, in securing his signature.

The 26-year-old is out of contract in the summer, and would be available on a free transfer with the Blues eager to reignite their January interest.

Indeed, that is according to French news outlet Jeunes Footeux, who report that the Toffees have not given up on signing the attacker, but could face competition from Southampton, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace.

Everton are one of the lowest scorers in the Premier League this season and have struggled in the absence of the injured Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images

The ‘powerful’ striker, who would be a free transfer, would be a superb acquisition for Everton. He could rectify the problems they currently have up-front and be the kind of marquee signing Sean Dyche needs as he looks to rebuild their forward line.

Demarai Gray has been Everton’s most dangerous player in front of goal so far this season, with six goals for the Blues, while £15m summer signing Neal Maupay has managed to score just once.

Dembele could alleviate scoring woes at Everton

Dembele has had a poor season by his standards, scoring just three goals in 22 league games, but a return of 21 goals in 30 league appearances during the 2021/22 campaign emphasizes what he can do.

Indeed, the former Celtic striker would add pace, power and a goalscoring proficiency that Sean Dyche’s existing options do not possess, and could be a bargain signing for the Everton boss.

Photo by OLIVIER CHASSIGNOLE/AFP via Getty Images

The Toffees must back Dyche in this summer’s transfer window, having failed to recruit a single player in January, instead resorting to recalling 22-year-old Ellis Simms from his loan deal at Sunderland.

A four-year deal has reportedly been offered by Everton to Dembele, though the Blues would need to secure Premier League safety in order to tempt the Frenchman to Goodison Park.