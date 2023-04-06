Report: Everton now interested in summer move for ‘next Haaland’, he’s been on fire this season











Everton have reportedly sent scouts to watch Atalanta forward Rasmus Hojlund as the Blues look to reinforce their attacking options this summer.

The Danish international who has been dubbed the ‘next Haaland’ has emerged as one of the breakout stars across Europe, and is attracting the attention of the likes of Bayern Munich, Juventus and Napoli, alongside a host of Premier League clubs including Everton.

That is according to 90Min, who report that the forward is likely to leave Bergamo at the end of the current campaign, as the race for his signature gathers pace.

Photo by Francesco Scaccianoce/LiveMedia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Indeed, journalist Ben Jacobs likened the young forward to Manchester City star Erling Haaland when speaking with the NUFC YouTube channel recently. Jacobs said: “First of all, the next Haaland is seen as Rasmus Hojlund, he’s a phenomenal talent and one that many Premier League clubs are monitoring at this stage.”

An impressive return of seven goals in just 14 starts for Atalanta so far this season, alongside three assists, has seen Hojlund become the latest Scandinavian star to set Europe alight, bagging five goals in just two Euro 2026 qualifiers for his native Denmark as well.

Everton would have to battle for top talent like Hojlund

It is no surprise to see the 20-year-old linked with a host of top European clubs given his recent rise to stardom, and given Everton’s desperate need for investment in attack, Sean Dyche’s side will no doubt be eager to recruit well this summer.

However, the Toffees would do well to secure such a sought after forward, especially given the competition for the young man’s signature.

Without European football, Everton may struggle to attract a young player of such pedigree, and he will no doubt have options available to him at the end of the current campaign.

Indeed, Everton’s Premier League status still hangs in the balance, though the Blues have enjoyed a mini revival following Sean Dyche’s appointment and are currently unbeaten in four league games.

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Hojlund would be an unbelievable signing for the Toffees should Sean Dyche bring the Dane to Goodison Park, as Everton look to rebuild a depleted forward line following the £60m sale of Richarlison to Spurs and Anthony Gordon’s £45m switch to Newcastle United.

Hojlund looks to be one of the stars to watch as a new generation of talent emerges across Europe, and at 20-years-old, the Danish international has the world at his feet.