Report: Eddie Howe unsure on whether he wants to sign 'immense' £30m defender











Newcastle are looking to strengthen their squad this summer, but reports suggest Eddie Howe is now unsure whether he wants to sign Kieran Tierney.

Reports have been surfacing over the last month or so, with the deal being around £30 million for Tierney. Newcastle will be in the Champions League next season and want to strengthen their squad.

Now, the news around this possible transfer has drastically changed. FootballTransfers is reporting that Eddie Howe is now ‘having reservations’ about signing Kieran Tierney.

The reasons for this are due to the injury record of Tierney. The Arsenal star will have talks with manager Mikel Arteta on his future at the end of the season.

Newcastle unsure whether to sign Kieran Tierney

Despite featuring 26 times in the Premier League this season, Tierney hasn’t played a lot as most of these appearances have been from the bench.

Every season, the Scottish international seems to miss games due to injury and his injuries over the years have seen him lose his place in the starting eleven.

Eddie Howe will need a left-back who he thinks can start the majority of the season. Sadly, this doesn’t seem possible right now for the “immense” defender.

The Magpies will be playing in the Champions League next season. Due to this, they need to have a good squad so that they can remain strong in all competitions.

It does make sense for Eddie Howe to be a little unsure on whether to sign the player, especially if he costs around £30 million.

