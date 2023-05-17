Report: Daniel Levy is now talking directly to ‘top coach’ about the Spurs job, he’s leaving his club











Daniel Levy is now talking directly to Oliver Glasner about the idea of becoming Tottenham Hotspur’s new manager this summer.

That is according to Football Transfers who report that Levy is in talks with Glasner about replacing Antonio Conte come the end of the season.

We already know that Glasner is leaving Eintracht Frankfurt this summer after a successful spell with the club, and his next move may well be into the Premier League.

Glasner may not be the most glamourous of names, but he would certainly suit this current Tottenham squad.

Indeed, while some Tottenham fans may roll their eyes upon hearing this, Glasner does play with a back three, just like Antonio Conte, utilising wing-backs such as Filip Kostic to great effect during his time at Frankfurt.

Of course, that system hasn’t exactly worked well for Tottenham in recent years, but this is a squad built to play a back three as they’re stacked in terms of wing-backs and centre-backs.

Regardless of whether or not you like those tactics, it has to be said that Glasner is a talented manager. He’s won a Europa League with Frankfurt, despite their standing within football as perennial underdogs, while he’s been hailed as a ‘top coach’ in the past.

It’s not just with Frankfurt where Glasner has done well either. He took Wolfsburg into a top four position during his final year at the club, while if it weren’t for RB Salzburg’s stranglehold on the Austrian league, he could well have won a league title with LASK.

Glasner is not the most exciting manager on the market at the moment, but his is a very capable coach, and he could certainly help steady the ship at Tottenham.

