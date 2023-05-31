Report: Club want to start a bidding war between Arsenal and Tottenham for £50m star











Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have both been linked with a move to sign James Maddison this summer after his Leicester City side suffered relegation.

The upcoming transfer window is a huge one for both Arsenal and Spurs for different reasons. The Gunners will hope to be in another title race next season, while Spurs need to bounce back after what was an atrocious campaign.

A signing like Maddison would be a statement, but Leicester are set to use the rivalry between Arsenal and Tottenham to get as much money as they possibly can for their star man, according to The Mirror.

Leicester want to start a bidding war between Arsenal and Tottenham for James Maddison

It has been a huge possibility for a while that James Maddison would leave Leicester City this summer, and the Foxes’ relegation all but confirms it now.

The Englishman, 26, is up there with the best playmakers in the Premier League. Even in a terrible Leicester side this season, he was brilliant, and he will surely be a wanted man now.

The report claims that Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are both interested in signing Maddison this summer and believe they could get him for £40 million because he only has a year left on his current contract.

Leicester, however, want £50 million and are hoping to start a bidding war between Arsenal, Spurs and Newcastle United to drive his price up as much as they possibly can.

Maddison would be an incredible signing for any club and it will be interesting to see where he’ll end up.

TBR View:

Leicester will hold out for as much money as they possibly can for Maddison this summer.

The 26-year-old is an ‘exceptional‘ player. He can score goals, create chances and is excellent in dead-ball situations. He would be a prized asset for any club, and it is no surprise that there is such big interest.

Arsenal are in the market for at least two new midfielders in the summer, while Spurs have missed a top-quality number 10 ever since Christian Eriksen left the club.

Maddison would be perfect for either side, and it will be interesting to see who will come out on top.

