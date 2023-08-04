Fabrizio Romano says ‘extraordinary’ ace jetting in to complete Tottenham move

Tottenham Hotspur have been a hotbed of transfer talk these last few days and this weekend should be no different.

Spurs are reportedly closing in on multiple signings, while Harry Kane’s future at N17 also seems to be in the balance.

On top of that, you have your more speculative links between Tottenham and other potential targets.

Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

In terms of more concrete speculation, Fabrizio Romano has just provided an update on Micky van de Ven.

Earlier on Friday, Tottenham made a breakthrough for the Wolfsburg defender, as per multiple reports.

Sticking with what Romano has reported, Spurs had struck a verbal agreement for a €50million deal including add-ons.

Van de Ven would reportedly be penning a five-year contract, taking him to the summer of 2028.

Now, Romano has claimed that the 22-year-old will be flying into London on Saturday for his medical at Tottenham.

Our view

Things are moving in the right direction for Tottenham, who look set to make their first defensive signing of the summer.

Spurs’ defence hasn’t been as good as it should be in recent years. You could argue it’s been like that since the Vertonghen-Alderweireld days.

We’ve seen the same issues crop up in pre-season, so it was imperative for Ange Postecoglou to bolster his defensive ranks.

And what a signing Van de Ven will (would? Let’s not jinx it) be for Tottenham.

The 22-year-old established himself as a regular starter at Wolfsburg last season and shone in the Bundesliga.

He’s been labelled an ‘extraordinary’ talent due to his impressive pace and ball-carrying abilities.

If all goes well, Saturday could see that all-important official announcement regarding Van de Ven.