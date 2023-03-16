Report: Club think they can stop their ‘fantastic’ manager from joining Tottenham, he’s Levy’s top pick











Fulham are reportedly confident that they will be able to retain their manager, Marco Silva, amid interest from Tottenham Hotspur. Silva has been in talks with the club over a new contract, and while it is not yet signed, Fulham is hopeful that it will be soon.

According to GiveMeSport, Fulham are willing to reward Silva for the job he has done in winning promotion and then establishing the team back in the top-flight. While, they are also aware of the potential impact that a new deal could have on any interest from elsewhere – namely Tottenham,

Indeed, Spurs are believed to be one of the interested parties, with The Sun reporting that Silva is now Daniel Levy’s top target. The future of current Tottenham manager Antonio Conte remains uncertain, and it looks like Silva’s impressive work at Fulham has not gone unnoticed.

Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images

Despite the interest from Spurs, Fulham is confident that they can keep hold of Silva. The team is currently ninth in the Premier League, and Silva has played a huge role in the Whites’ rise to the top-half of the Premier League.

Silva has a proven track record in English football, having previously managed Watford, Hull City and Everton in the Premier League.

Of course, the ‘fantastic‘ manager doesn’t have a reputation for being the most loyal manager in the world – he was, quite publicly, flirting with Everton during his time at Watford.

The potential loss of Silva would be a significant blow to Fulham, who have been building a team around the manager’s vision, and with the managerial market looking rather thin right now, the Whites could struggle to replace him.

It remains to be seen whether Tottenham’s interest in Silva will intensify as we head into the summer, but if Spurs do make their move for the 45-year-old, his head could very easily be turned.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

