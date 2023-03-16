‘Doing great things’: Andy Robertson says 45-year-old manager Spurs want is simply ‘fantastic’











Speaking on Kammy and Ben’s Proper Football Podcast, Andy Robertson has been discussing his time at Hull City and working with Marco Silva.

Silva has, of course, been strongly linked with a move to Tottenham in recent days with Antonio Conte’s future at the north London club currently up in the air.

Silva is doing a brilliant job with Fulham at the moment, and while he’s attracting the interest of Spurs, he also has an admirer at Liverpool in the shape of Robertson who described the Portuguese gaffer as ‘fantastic’.

Robertson hails Silva

The left-back spoke about his time at Hull and working with Silva.

“I loved every season, every season I loved it. In the Championship I learned so much about myself as a player, playing games every three days. The third season was very different, Steve Bruce left and things like that, but I got to work under a fantastic manager in Marco Silva who is doing great things at Fulham now,” Robertson said.

Has what it takes

Marco Silva certainly has what it takes to be a top manager.

Andy Robertson has been working under arguably the best manager in the world over the past six years in the shape of Jurgen Klopp, and yet, he’s still hailing Silva as a ‘fantastic’ coach.

The 45-year-old’s reputation may have been damaged after his spell at Everton, but he’s now showing at Fulham just how brilliant he can be, and he certainly deserves to be given the chance to manage a top club.

Of course, Fulham will be very keen to keep hold of their manager, but if a team like Tottenham come calling, it’s very hard to turn them down.

