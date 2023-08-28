Report: Club now expecting Tottenham to make a bid for their ‘exciting’ player, he wants to join

Nottingham Forest are bracing themselves for a bid from Tottenham Hotspur for their star striker, Brennan Johnson.

That is according to The Sun, who state that Forest officials are now expecting Spurs to come in for the ‘exciting’ player.

The talented youngster is coming off the back of a fantastic season for the Reds where he showed what he can do at Premier League level.

Photo by Huw Fairclough/Getty Images

Of course, this isn’t a deal that is going to be cheap. Johnson has long-been valued at £50m, and with Chelsea also sniffing around, there may be some stiff competition.

With Johnson’s stellar displays on the field, it’s no surprise that Tottenham has been keeping a real eye on him. The young attacker’s versatility is one of his most appealing traits.

Possessing lightning-fast pace and a keen eye for goal, Johnson has demonstrated his ability to operate across the front three positions with ease, making him the perfect fit for a manager like Ange Postecoglou.

Photo by Paul Greenwood – CameraSport via Getty Images

Tottenham’s reported pursuit of Johnson has been discussed for a little while now, and according to Ben Jacobs, speaking on Last Word on Spurs last week, the player himself wants to join the north London club.

It’s no surprise that the attacker is excited about the prospect of joining a club like Tottenham.

Playing under the guidance of Ange Postecoglou, a manager known for getting the best out of attackers in Johnson’s mould is a mouthwatering prospect, while, with all due respect, Spurs are more likely to be playing in Europe next season than Forest.

Tottenham don’t have long to get this deal done as we head into the final week of the transfer window, but this is certainly a situation worth keeping an eye on.