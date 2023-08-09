Harry Maguire to West Ham United is a transfer rumour that just won’t go away.

The Hammers have reportedly made two bids for the Manchester United defender so far, but as of yet, we’ve not seen any real movement on this front.

It has been reported that the centre-back has done a long-distance medical ahead of a move to the London Stadium, but Manchester United and West Ham are yet to agree on a fee.

Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

According to Alan Nixon, writing on his Patreon, this is a deal that is becoming rather complicated.

Understandably, West Ham aren’t willing to pay Maguire at the same rate as what he is currently earning at Manchester United, while the player himself isn’t too thrilled by the idea of taking a paycut.

According to Nixon, Manchester United may have to foot some of Maguire’s wages at West Ham in order to make this deal happen.

Of course, United themselves don’t want to be out of pocket here, so they may well ask West Ham to cough up a greater transfer fee in order to cover for some of Maguire’s wage demands.

Photo by Daniel Carson/Getty Images

This is all getting a bit messy, and it looks as though there is a lot to sort out before this deal can go ahead.

This is a lot of fuss, but it could well be worth it.

The ‘incredible’ defender looks like a perfect fit for David Moyes’ side, and while this wouldn’t be the easiest deal to do, good things are always worth the extra effort.

Keep an eye on this situation as it looks like there could yet be more twists and turns on this front in the coming days.