Leeds United are interested in signing Karl Darlow.

The Newcastle United goalkeeper has been linked with a move to Elland Road over the past few weeks, and it seems as though this move may be gathering pace now.

Indeed, Newcastle are now more than willing to let Darlow go, and according to Alan Nixon, writing on his Patreon, the Magpies may even pay their £5m player a hefty package to get him to agree to a move.

Darlow will, of course, be on Premier League wages at St James’ Park, so a drop down to the Championship would come with something of a cut in pay.

However, with a reported £5m deal on the table, Newcastle are keen to shift Darlow, and it sounds as though they are willing to pay him to get this deal over the line.

In our view, Darlow would be a fool not to take this deal if it is indeed on offer.

Let’s face it, with Nick Pope and Martin Dubravka ahead of him at Newcastle, Darlow won’t be seeing much first-team football on Tyneside anytime soon, and while his wages will be lower at Leeds, he will be getting the best of both worlds if he gets a payoff from Newcastle.

Unfortunately for Leeds, they’re not the only club in for Darlow. Nixon also reports that Bournemouth are looking into this deal, but given that the Neto and Mark Travers are already at the Vitality Stadium, Darlow may not play much football if he ends up on the south coast either.

A move to West Yorkshire may well be the most appealing option for Darlow at this moment in time, and with Newcastle willing to give Darlow something of a severance package, he could be edging closer and closer to an exit this summer.