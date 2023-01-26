Report: Chelsea want to sign yet another Arsenal target after Mudryk











Arsenal fans must be sick of the sight of Chelsea after what happened with Mykhaylo Mudryk, but the Blues aren’t done just yet, they now want to sign another Gunners target – Amadou Onana.

The 21-year-old has made a fantastic name for himself in the Premier League since he joined Everton for £33 million last summer (BBC). He’s arguably the Toffees’ only positive this season, and that has attracted interest from several clubs.

Rumours revealed recently that Arsenal were keen, but now, Chelsea have reportedly stepped up their interest in young Onana.

Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images

Chelsea want to sign yet another Arsenal target after Mudryk – Amadou Onana

Arsenal‘s priority transfer target in this month’s transfer window was Mudryk. The Gunners looked like the favourites to sign the Ukrainian, but Chelsea swooped in with a better offer and sealed the deal in the end.

Gunners fans haven’t been too pleased with Chelsea and Todd Boehly since. Soon, there could be more reason for the Emirates Stadium faithful to dislike the Blues.

Journalist Graeme Bailey revealed on 90min’s Talking Transfers podcast that Arsenal ‘have been in touch’ to discuss signing Amadou Onana in this month’s transfer window. He also claimed that Everton are considering letting him go if they can get around £50 million for him.

Now, The Times report that Arsenal’s great rivals Chelsea are stepping up their interest in Onana, and could make a move for him before the window shuts on Tuesday.

Onana only joined Everton last summer and is contracted to the Toffees until the summer of 2027.

Photo by Emma Simpson – Everton FC/Everton FC via Getty Images

Moises Caicedo battle

Onana isn’t the only midfielder Chelsea and Arsenal are battling for, Brighton and Hove Albion star Moises Caicedo is another name on the two London clubs’ wish lists.

The Telegraph reported yesterday that Arsenal had joined the Blues in the race to sign Caicedo this month after Mohamed Elneny picked up what looks like a serious injury.

The Daily Mail claim that the Blues are now preparing an improved second offer for the Brighton man after their opening bid of £55 million was rejected by the Seagulls.

It’ll be interesting to see how this pans out in the coming days. Maybe one club will get Caicedo and the other Onana. Or, both sides could just wait until the summer to get themselves a better deal.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Show all