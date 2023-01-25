Report: Arsenal join Chelsea in race to sign Moises Caicedo











According to The Telegraph, Arsenal are now considering making a move to sign reported Chelsea target Moises Caicedo in this month’s transfer window.

The Gunners and Blues have gone head-to-head for one player already this month – Mykhaylo Mudryk. Arsenal came very close to sealing a deal, but Chelsea swooped in and got the deal done in the end.

Mikel Arteta could now get his revenge by beating Chelsea for Caicedo.

Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images

Arsenal now join Chelsea in the race to sign Moises Caicedo

Moises Caicedo has emerged as one of the most wanted young midfielders in the Premier League.

The 21-year-old has had a fantastic campaign at Brighton and Hove Albion, and he impressed in the World Cup too, performing brilliantly for Ecuador in the middle of the park.

Chelsea’s interest has been known to everyone recently.

The Blues have already tabled a bid for the Brighton man, worth £55 million, but that was turned down. They are now reportedly weighing up a new and improved offer to bring him to Stamford Bridge in the coming days. (Daily Mail)

Arsenal fans would love nothing more than to spoil Chelsea’s party after what they did with Mudryk earlier in this window, and Caicedo would be an amazing signing for the Gunners.

The report claims that after Mohamed Elneny’s injury, Arsenal are keen to bolster their midfield and Arteta is now really considering making a move to sign Caicedo in the coming days.

However, he will not be cheap, with the report claiming that Brighton are holding out for a fee in excess of £75 million to sell him before the transfer window shuts next week.

Caicedo is a ‘magnificent‘ player and we’re sure he’ll be a star wherever he ends up. Whether Arsenal can hijack Chelsea’s move to sign him, however, remains to be seen.

Photo by JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images

Show all