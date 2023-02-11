Tottenham Transfer News: Spurs on red alert as Andre Onana could be made available











Tottenham are on red alert as they look to get a long-term Hugo Lloris replacement, with Inter Milan now willing to sell Andre Onana.

Spurs are keen on landing a new goalkeeper to ensure they have a replacement for Lloris. Onana is a long-term target and Antonio Conte is believed to be a big fan of the Cameroon goalkeeper.

And according to 90Min, the door could be about to open for Tottenham. 90Min reports how Inter Milan are looking to sell the stopper this summer as part of a clearout. The Italian club are looking to raise funds, and Onana is believed to be on the list of players they’re willing to sell.

Photo by ANP Sport via Getty Images

Onana, who has been described as a ‘perfect‘ goalkeeper, has rejected Arsenal in the past. However, the Gunners are unlikely to move again for him, given they have Aaron Ramsdale in as number one now.

For Tottenham, though, Onana is very much a viable option. Lloris is well into his 30s now and he’s also now injured.

Further, a cluster of mistakes this season have called into question his reliability. Onana, then, could be one of the first names on Spurs’ hitlist this summer.

TBR’s View: Andre Onana to Tottenham makes sense

This could be the ideal sort of opportunity for Spurs to get that Lloris replacement in the door. Onana has a good pedigree given the clubs he’s been at.

At 26, he’s a good age as well. Not young enough that Conte wouldn’t want to throw him in, but not too old that Spurs don’t get their monies worth over a period of time.

Getting the right goalkeeper is a massive task for most clubs. But the top clubs do get it right – see City and Liverpool – and Spurs have to make sure Lloris is adequately replaced.