Report: Chelsea in talks with 38-year-old manager now, Tottenham considering him too











According to The Guardian, Chelsea are in talks with Ruben Amorim about the vacant managerial position at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are on the hunt for a new manager after sacking Graham Potter and while Frank Lampard will be in charge until the end of the season, it’s unlikely that he’ll be kept on beyond this term.

Amorim has made a name for himself as one of the brightest young coaches in Europe. At the age of just 38, he’s won a league title in Portugal with Sporting, while his team’s performances in Europe have also caught the eye – notably eliminating Arsenal from the Europa League last month.

Unfortunately for Chelsea, they’re not the only team in for Amorim. The Portuguese gaffer is also reportedly being considered by Tottenham as they look for a replacement for Antonio Conte.

Photo by Joao Rico/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Of course, it’s not just Spurs’ interest that complicates things for Chelsea either. Amorim would also be one of the most expensive coaches on the market too with his Sporting contract reportedly holding an exit clause worth £17.7m.

Chelsea are no strangers to paying big money for managers having spent more than £20m to get Graham Potter from Brighton, but after Potter’s truly disastrous spell at Stamford Bridge, one has to wonder if Chelsea would be willing to pay such a massive fee for an unproven manager again.

There’s also the question of whether or not Amorim would want to come to Chelsea. He’s been very loyal to Sporting for a number of years now, and with a number of unresolved issues ongoing at Stamford Bridge, it’s not exactly the most alluring job in the world right now.

With both Chelsea and Spurs keen, Amorim is definitely a manager to keep in mind as the coaching carousel continues to turn among Europe’s elite.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

