Romeo Lavia to Liverpool is the transfer saga that will seemingly never end.

According to Ben Jacobs, four bids have now gone in from Liverpool for Lavia, and this is now bordering on ridiculous.

All parties know what it would take for a deal to happen, but Liverpool and Southampton continue to play games with each other.

Of course, caught in the middle of all of this is the player himself, and it’s fair to assume that Lavia is getting frustrated now.

According to James Pearce, the player himself is really keen to move to Liverpool. In fact, Pearce is led to believe that the ‘strong’ midfielder is desperate to go to Anfield.

Lavia is desperate for the move, Liverpool clearly want the player. Surely a compromise can be reached here?

We understand Southampton wanting to milk Lavia for all the cash they possibly can, but at the end of the day, there’s only so long you can keep a player against their wishes.

It wouldn’t be much of a surprise if Liverpool did end up paying the £50m that Southampton want. After all, you don’t bid four times for a player only to give up on the basis of a few million pounds, but until the Reds cough up the cash, the Belgian remains in transfer limbo.

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

Southampton’s season is already underway, and while he didn’t play on the opening day against Sheffield Wednesday, Russell Martin would be well within his rights to use him this weekend, and if he picks up an injury, this whole thing could collapse.

All of the pieces are there for Liverpool to go and get this deal done, all that needs to happen now is for a fee to be agreed.

Surely we’re going to see some concrete movement on this front before too long.