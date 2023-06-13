Chelsea are also interested in James Maddison this summer, but Mauricio Pochettino’s side are currently unlikely to make a move for the Tottenham Hotspur target in this window.

That is according to a report from the Evening Standard, which notes that Ange Postecoglou has given Spurs making a move for James Maddison the green light.

Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Journalists Dean Jones and Graeme Bailey told Chasing The Transfer on Monday that they believe that Tottenham actually lead the race to sign Maddison amid rival interest from Newcastle.

Chelsea also eyeing Tottenham target Maddison

The Evening Standard has a different view, suggesting that Newcastle believe that their interest in the Leicester City talisman is more advanced.

Photo by ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP via Getty Images

And it seems that a familiar face could potentially make the situation worse for Tottenham. According to the Evening Standard, Chelsea are also keen on Maddison.

The good news for Spurs is that Pochettino’s men have several other priorities in this window. And thus, the report claims that the Blues making a bid for Maddison is currently unlikely.

Tottenham fans will probably be realistic about their chances of signing Maddison. Of course, they are in with a shout. It is going to be an exciting time for any attacking player to potentially move to Spurs.

But Newcastle can offer Champions League football. So if they miss out to the Magpies, it would be somewhat understandable.

Missing out to Chelsea however, would be a real sucker punch. It was hard enough for the fans to see Pochettino take over at Stamford Bridge.

Maddison is an ‘exceptional‘ talent. So losing him to Chelsea would be a sickener at a time when both clubs are clearly gearing up for a crucial window.