Report: Celtic are now considering hiring 'one of the best coaches around' to replace Postecoglou











Celtic are on the hunt for a new manager, and according to The Mail, Andoni Iraola is one option being considered by The Bhoys.

The Glasgow-based outfit are on the hunt for a replacement for Ange Postecoglou, and they’re apparently now considering Iraola for the role.

Described as ‘one of the best coaches around’ this season, Iraola could be just what the doctor ordered at Celtic.

Indeed, he worked wonders with Rayo Vallecano this season. He had the Spanish minnows on the brink of European qualification, but a string of injuries combined with an untold amount of speculation around his future lead to their season being derailed and ultimately finishing mid-table.

A mid-table finish with Vallecano is still hugely impressive, and that’s why he was linked so strongly to Leeds United at one point.

Leeds are, of course, on the hunt for a manager themselves, but after their relegation to the Championship, Iraola may be out of reach.

That could leave the door open for Celtic to swoop, and it’s fair to say that Iraola could be a hit at Celtic Park.

Much like his predecessor, Ange Postecoglou, Iraola is a manager who likes to play attacking football first and foremost.

Schooled by Marcelo Bielsa during his most important years at Athletic Bilbao, Iraola has taken on, and adapted, El Loco’s high-pressing, attacking style and has used to to great affect so far in his own coaching career.

Iraola is certainly someone who is set up for bigger and better things, and a move to Celtic could be the perfect next step in what is proving to be a very exciting young coaching career.

Celtic would be getting a very bright coach if they manage to hire Iraola.

