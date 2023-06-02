Spurs urged to look at 40-year-old who's 'one of the best coaches around'; he'd like to manage in PL











Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a multitude of managers since parting company with Antonio Conte in March.

The likes of Julian Nagelsmann, Ange Postecoglou, Arne Slot and Luis Enriue have all been linked with the Spurs vacancy.

However, over two months have passed, and Tottenham are no closer to making a new appointment in the N17 dugout.

Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images

Former Spurs forward Terry Gibson has now urged the club to look at Andoni Iraola, who’s set to leave Rayo Vallecano soon.

Iraola will take charge of Sunday’s La Liga game against Mallorca with a top half finish up for grabs.

He will then leave the club in search of pastures new, and his next destination is unknown for the time being.

Gibson is a Spanish football expert as well as a Tottenham fan, and he gave his verdict on Iraola on El Tel and Jon’s La Liga Weekly podcast.

“There’s still a question mark over where he is going to go. It’s a difficult one,” Gibson said.

“I think he is capable of managing a team in the Premier League. I’m a Spurs fan.

“If Andoni Iraola got the job at Spurs, I would be quite happy to be honest but I don’t think it’s going to happen.”

Photo by Ruben de la Fuente Perez/NurPhoto via Getty Images

‘Bielsa-like’

Iraola was previously linked with the Leeds United jobafter they parted company with Jesse Marsch.

According to Goal.com, Leeds were convinced that Iraola was ‘one of the best coaches around at the moment’.

Last year, scouting outlet Breaking the Lines wrote: “His ideas are Bielsa-like – bold, courageous, high-octane.

“His demeanour (is) reminiscent of (Ernesto) Valverde – more reserved, calm and calculated.

“His philosophy is refreshingly high risk, high reward, relying squarely on athleticism and commitment to maintain some sort of order within the chaos, whereby attacks are full-blooded and direct, and defence is immediate and aggressive.”

Iraola has also worked alongside Eddie Howe and has expressed his desire to manage in the Premier League.

Although Spurs haven’t been linked with him, who knows, he could well be a decent shout for the role.