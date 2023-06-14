Brendan Rodgers has told Leeds United that he has no intention of becoming their new manager.

That is according to The Athletic.

The Northern Irishman had been strongly linked with a move to Elland Road, but the former Leicester manager has now informed Leeds that he has no intention of dropping down to the Championship.

Photo by Andrew Kearns – CameraSport via Getty Images

Instead, it looks as though he will be heading back to Celtic for a second stint in Glasgow.

In all honesty, it’s not hard to understand why Rodgers has rejected Leeds.

As big of a club as Leeds are, Rodgers is way past the point of considering managing in the second division.

He’s been the Liverpool manager in the past, he’s taken charge of umpteen Champions League games at Celtic, while he did a fantastic job at Leicester, finishing fifth twice and winning an FA Cup.

Yes, his stock has fallen due to a poor final season with the Foxes, but he’s still a ‘brilliant’ manager who could walk into a Premier League job at a moment’s notice.

Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

As for his return to Celtic, that is a sentimental choice from Rodgers, but it’s also a footballing decision too.

Say what you will about the Scottish League, Celtic are truly one of the biggest football clubs on the planet, and Rodgers does have plenty of unfinished business north of the border after an incredible three-year spell at Celtic brought untold success to the Bhoys in the mid 2010s.

As for Leeds, their search for a new manager continues, and this rejection from Rodgers goes to show that they may have to recalibrate their radar and begin searching for some more realistic targets rather than going for the top of the crop gaffers who, realistically, belong in the Premier League.