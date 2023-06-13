Ally McCoist says 50-year-old manager would be a ‘brilliant’ Ange Postecoglou replacement at Celtic

Rangers legend Ally McCoist thinks Brendan Rodgers would be a ‘brilliant’ replacement for Ange Postecoglou at Celtic.

The Scottish football legend has been speaking to talkSPORT about a potential return to Celtic Park for Rodgers.

The Hoops are searching for a new permanent manager ahead of the summer transfer window after Postecoglou joined Tottenham last week.

Celtic are coming off the back of a record-breaking eighth domestic treble under the Aussie boss and they are seemingly eyeing the manager who delivered two of them during his time in Glasgow.

Indeed, The Daily Mail reports that Dermot Desmond, Celtic’s majority owner, will meet with the former Leicester City boss in London this week.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Rodgers enjoyed a brilliant spell at Parkhead as he delivered seven major trophies. But his sudden departure during the 2018-19 campaign to join Leicester didn’t go down well with the Celtic supporters.

Despite concerns over whether or not he would be welcomed back to Glasgow, McCoist believes he would be a brilliant option for the Bhoys.

McCoist backs Rodgers for Celtic job

“He’d be brilliant,” McCoist told talkSPORT. “I think Brendan’s a great coach. The only thing I’ll say to you, there’s a good section of Celtic support [who are] not happy.

“They weren’t happy when he left and they think the manner he left wasn’t acceptable. I would think that would come into Brendan’s thoughts, I don’t care what anybody says.

“However, if Brendan went back there and they started winning games of football and start winning trophies, that’s the most important thing.”

The Rangers man was then asked if he thinks Celtic fans would forget his sudden departure if he delivered a league title once again.

“Probably,” he said. “Football fans are fickle, it doesn’t matter what club it is, generally speaking, they’re fickle.

“But it definitely would come into his thoughts. What we heard was Brendan going back and maybe taking Scott Brown as his number two.

“He’s at Fleetwood and Scott’s been doing his managerial stuff, that would make sense. It’s a big decision he’s got to make.”

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

There’s no doubt that Rodgers is an elite-level coach and his track record in Scotland suggests he would be able to pick up the mantle from Postecoglou.

But he would face the task of winning over large sections of the Celtic fan base again due to how he left back in 2019.

Rodgers enjoyed a brilliant spell at Leicester during the earlier stages of his stint at the King Power Stadium.

He guided the Foxes to an FA Cup and two fifth-placed finishes while playing an exciting brand of football.