Report: Brighton identify replacement for Arsenal target Moises Caicedo











The latest reports suggest that Brighton have identified a possible replacement for Arsenal target Moises Caicedo.

According to talkSPORT, Brighton are now interested in signing Italy midfielder Davide Frattesi.

The player will likely command a club record transfer fee.

Brighton see him as a ‘potential replacement’ for Moises Caicedo, who has been heavily linked to Arsenal since January.

Arsenal have again been linked with the midfielder more recently as they look to bolster their squad over the summer.

Caicedo famously spoke out on social media in January to try and push forward the move.

He commented on how he was really close to joining and it hurt him a lot that the move didn’t happen at the time.

Arsenal no doubt want to have a huge summer and bolster their squad. This is to make sure that they do not start to drop off and lose the title race like they did this season.

The ‘unbelievable‘ Caicedo has massively impressed this season. He has been key to helping Brighton qualify for Europe for the first time.

The midfielder, who has a £70million price tag, now looks very likely to leave his current club.

Roberto De Zerbi appears somewhat resigned to losing Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister at the end of the season.

It is no shock to see Arsenal want Caicedo. If they can get him as well as Declan Rice, who they are heavily linked to, then they would have made massive improvements on their midfield.

Not only does it help their starting XI, but with a lot of fixtures, including the Champions League next season, the Gunners need to make sure they have strength in depth.

Their form started to slip despite them only being in the Premier League towards the end of the season. This shows that they desperately need a better squad to help their star players.

