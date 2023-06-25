Brendan Rodgers is aware that Celtic will be tempted to sell Tottenham Hotspur target Kyogo Furuhashi if they receive any bids in excess of £16 million this summer.

That is according to a report from the Sunday Mirror (25/6; page 75), which notes that Vincent Kompany is keen to bring the Japan international to Burnley ahead of their Premier League return.

Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

It is no surprise to see Kyogo Furuhashi attract attention. The 28-year-old has proved to be an inspired signing for Celtic, scoring 54 goals in two seasons at Parkhead.

Celtic could sell Tottenham target Kyogo for £16m

It seems that Tottenham are eyeing a potential move. Reports from The Sun claimed that Ange Postecoglou wants Kyogo to join him at Spurs, and the club are prepared to pay up to £30 million to get a deal done.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Well, perhaps he may not cost anywhere near as much.

The Sunday Mirror (25/6; page 75) is now reporting that Brendan Rodgers knows that Celtic will consider letting Kyogo go if they receive a bid in excess of £16 million.

That comes with Burnley also eyeing the forward in this window following their promotion.

In truth, it would be a big shock if Celtic considered letting Kyogo go for £16 million. He has been superb for the Hoops. Postecoglou described him as ‘unbelievable‘ during his tenure.

But if the Bhoys will indeed consider that amount, it is surely a no-brainer for Tottenham to make the move. Plenty of Celtic players have gone on to thrive in the Premier League.

And if Kyogo can come close to replicating his goals tally in England, he would be an amazing signing for someone this summer.