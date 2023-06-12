Bayern Munich are ready to make a bid for Xavi Simons amid reports that the PSV Eindhoven starlet is wanted by Arsenal this summer.

That is according to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, which notes that PSV would like to keep the 20-year-old after his outstanding season in the Eredivisie.

Photo by ANP via Getty Images

Xavi Simons scored 19 goals in the Dutch top-flight. Unsurprisingly, he is attracting attention. Reports from Voetbal International claimed that Arsenal are the side most likely to make a move for Simons.

Bayern Munich preparing offer for Arsenal target Xavi Simons

But it seems that the Gunners face competition for his signature. Tuttomercatoweb notes that Paris Saint-Germain have a buy-back clause that may allow them to bring the forward back to the French capital.

Photo by Photo Prestige/Soccrates/Getty Images

Simons is not keen to return to Parc des Princes. But there is also Bayern Munich in the running. And Tuttomercatoweb reports that Thomas Tuchel’s side plans to make an offer for the starlet.

It is not clear whether Simons would be keen to join Bayern. But he made a brave move opting to head to PSV while on the books at PSG.

So you would like to think that Mikel Arteta could sell Arsenal to Simons if the opportunity presented itself. The Gunners are a side which is growing. And there are opportunities for younger players to come in and contribute.

It would certainly be an exciting deal for the Gunners if they could sign Simons. His performance this past year was phenomenal. Kevin Campbell noted that the ‘excellent’ winger destroyed Arsenal in the Europa League.

And it would clearly be a big statement if they could ultimately beat the Bavarian giants to his signature.