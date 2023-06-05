'He destroyed us': Kevin Campbell really likes 19-goal star Arsenal now reportedly want this summer











Kevin Campbell has suggested that he is a big fan of Xavi Simons amid reports that Arsenal want the 20-year-old, claiming that the youngster destroyed the Gunners in the Europa League this past season.

Campbell was speaking to Egal Talks Football following claims that Mikel Arteta’s men are monitoring the winger who was superb in the Eredivisie.

Reports from Voetbal International claimed last week that Arsenal are considered the side most likely to make a move for Xavi Simons.

Photo by ANP via Getty Images

It was noted that Simons has been left somewhat disillusioned by the departure of Ruud van Nistelrooy. So that may have opened the door for the Premier League title challengers.

Campbell would like Xavi Simons at Arsenal

Of course, Arsenal got the chance to look at Simons up close in the Europa League. He particularly shone in PSV’s win over the Gunners at the Emirates in October.

Photo by ANP via Getty Images

And with that, Kevin Campbell has suggested that he would be delighted if Arsenal could manage to bring the youngster to North London in the summer.

“I like him. I thought he was excellent at PSV. And when I watched him against Arsenal, I thought he destroyed us to be honest,” he told Egal Talks Football.

“But he’s that type of player, he’s not a striker, but he can operate as a forward. Sometimes you’ve got to be able to change it up. I think Arsenal having that type of squad will be good, it will cost a lot of money.”

Arsenal will surely want to add greater depth to their ranks before the new season arrives. They will be back in the Champions League next year. And it did appear that the demands of this past campaign did catch up with some of the key members of the squad.

Bukayo Saka was certainly someone who struggled to maintain the frightening levels he reached earlier in the season.

So having someone else who can play across the front four would be beneficial to Arteta. And Simons is proving to be such an exciting talent.

He ended the campaign with 22 goals in all competitions, including 19 in the top-flight. So it would be a real statement if Arsenal were able to add him to the ranks.