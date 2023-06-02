Report: Bayern Munich join race for 'exceptional' £30m Arsenal star











There is a new transfer update around the future of Arsenal star Granit Xhaka as Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich now want to sign the player.

Arsenal finished off a fantastic campaign in second place. Despite this, reports have been flying around suggesting Xhaka wants to leave the club. These same reports have said Bayer Leverkusen have been leading the race.

Now, new reports have emerged. In these reports, according to 4-4-2.com via afcstuff, Bayern Munich are looking to hijack Bayer Leverkusen’s move for Granit Xhaka.

They have apparently offered him a three-year deal, with the option of another year. For now, Xhaka’s preferred destination is still Leverkusen. They have reportedly offered a five-year contract and a coaching role.

Bayern Munich want Granit Xhaka

The midfielder has been “exceptional” for the Gunners this season. His role has been pivotal in the club surprisingly challenging for the title this campaign.

Due to this, it is no shock to see a huge club like Bayern Munich now reportedly enter the race. The Switzerland international would add a much-needed steel to the Munich midfield.

Xhaka, who signed for Arsenal for a reported £30million, will no doubt be a huge loss to the Gunners. He adds good experience and fans maybe would have not expected to miss him after some of his issues a few seasons ago.

It seems like the Gunners are most definitely preparing for his departure. Reports have suggested that they want to bring both Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo to the club this summer.

Both of these would no doubt be a massive upgrade on the current central midfielders at the Gunners.

