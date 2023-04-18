Inter make enquiry for 27-year-old; but Spurs close to agreeing deal











Inter Milan have made contact with Barcelona about the possibility of signing Clement Lenglet this summer, but it seems that Tottenham Hotspur remain on pole position for a deal.

That is according to Sport, who suggest that the Nerazzurri have reached out to the Catalan giants to make enquiries about a number of centre-backs. They want to sign two defenders during the summer, but have little to spend.

And one of the players they have asked about is Clement Lenglet.

Lenglet is coming towards the end of his loan spell at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. It has been a mixed year. He has been a decent signing on loan. But clearly, he has not been the marquee addition supporters would have hoped for.

Interestingly, it appears that the Frenchman could still be at Spurs next season.

Reports have suggested that Tottenham have already opened talks over a potential £12 million deal for Lenglet.

But it seems that they face competition. Sport reports that Lenglet is one of the players Inter have asked about.

However, the report claims that the 27-year-old is close to sealing his move to Spurs. So it would appear that Tottenham are on pole position to get a deal across the line.

Some Tottenham fans probably would not mind if Lenglet headed to San Siro. Spending £12 million is not too risky. But his wages are still going to be significant. And he has hardly captured the imagination this season.

If Tottenham sign Lenglet, they surely cannot stop there when it comes to strengthening the defence. They need marquee signings after such a disappointing year.

That is going to be difficult for Spurs. But they need to find a way to pull it out of the bag because fans will not be happy if a permanent deal for Lenglet is all they do at the back.