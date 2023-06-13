Aston Villa are very interested in signing Jadon Sancho, with the club hoping to reach a compromise with Manchester United over a potential fee for the winger.

That is according to a surprise report from Football Transfers, which notes that Manchester United are open to letting Jadon Sancho leave this summer after a tricky time at Old Trafford.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

The 23-year-old has failed to live up to expectations following his £73 million move to the Premier League. And it seems that Erik ten Hag is prepared to cash in and let him go during the summer transfer window.

Aston Villa eyeing ambitious Jadon Sancho move

Aston Villa are admirers of Sancho. Football Transfers reports that they are not prepared to meet his £60 million asking price. However, they do hope to reach a compromise with United over a fee.

Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Sancho is yet to hit the heights. But there is absolutely no question that it would be a huge statement of intent from Aston Villa if they could convince the England international to make the move.

The Villans have enjoyed a rapid rise under Unai Emery. They are going to be playing in Europe next year. And they will hope to enjoy the kind of summer which will allow them to kick on further.

It was a massive coup when they convinced Philippe Coutinho to join on loan. But you got the feeling that that deal would not be possible without his connection to Steven Gerrard. It was also crucial that he had had such a tough time at Barcelona.

This time however, Villa potentially have the opportunity to land a world-class talent heading into the peak years of his career.

He is someone Neymar has previously labelled ‘incredible’. And in truth, there are probably a majority of Villa fans who cannot see any way a deal gets done.

But on the other hand, it is always a major gamble to rule anything out during the transfer window.