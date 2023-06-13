Unai Emery could scupper Arsenal’s hopes of signing one player this summer, with Aston Villa joining the Gunners in the race to sign Samuel Chukwueze.

That is according to a report from Calciomercato, which notes that Liverpool are also interested in the winger, who has had an outstanding campaign with Villarreal.

Photo by Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images

Samuel Chukwueze has scored 13 goals and contributed 11 assists in all competitions. And it seems that he could soon get the chance to move to the Premier League.

Aston Villa could rival Arsenal for Chukwueze

Reports from Calciomercato earlier in the day claimed that Arsenal and the Reds want Chukwueze. Meanwhile, the same outlet has now suggested that Aston Villa and West Ham are also keen.

Photo by Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images

Of course, a move to Villa Park may be difficult for the 24-year-old to turn down. He is a big admirer of Unai Emery having worked with him with the Yellow Submarine.

In fact, Chukwueze has previously described Emery as an ‘amazing‘ coach. So the chance to be reunited with him at Aston Villa may be particularly tempting.

Obviously, Villa face some hefty competition. Real Madrid are also admirers of the Nigeria international. But Chukwueze would also be wise to give some thought to where he is likely to play most.

He can trust Emery. So if he provides some assurances over his role, he can be confident that he is hearing the truth.

That is not to say that the likes of Liverpool or Arsenal would look to make false promises to get him through the door. But neither side is struggling to put out a world-class forward line already.

It is an exciting time to join Villa. So perhaps Chukwueze would be ready to make the move if Emery eyes a reunion.