Aston Villa have reportedly made a big effort to try and sign Federico Chiesa ahead of Liverpool and other suitors.

Unai Emery’s Villans and Jurgen Klopp’s Reds have both been linked with the exciting Italy international attacker.

On Sunday, Tuttosport – via Sport Witness – mentioned Villa, Liverpool and Newcastle with regards to Chiesa’s future.

The Reds’ pursuit apparently ‘never faded’ and the Magpies had followed him even before going for Sandro Tonali.

Aston Villa, however, are the club who have actually made ‘concrete steps’ to try to sign the 25-year-old forward.

However, in a blow for the Villans, their proposal ‘does not convince’ Chiesa at this moment in time.

A report from earlier this week claimed Liverpool had made ‘first contacts’ with his agent, Fali Ramadani.

Earlier on this month, La Repubblica reported that Arsenal had also entered the race for Chiesa.

Our view

It’s a congested field for Chiesa, with the likes of Aston Villa, Liverpool, Newcastle and Arsenal reportedly in the race.

This is no surprise, really. He is an extremely talented player who’s yet to reach his prime.

Chiesa has been lauded as a ‘superstar‘ back in his homeland.

However, his reported price tag is apparently around the €60million (£52million) mark.

That’s a lot of money for a player who isn’t Premier League-proven and had a tough season last time out.

Nevertheless, Villa seem intent on putting together a top squad that can kick on from their seventh-placed finish.

Chiesa would be an outstanding marquee signing for the Villans, but it won’t be easy for them.