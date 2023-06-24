Liverpool have reportedly got in touch with the agent of Federico Chiesa over a potential summer move.

According to Sportmediaset, the Reds have made ‘first contacts’ with Fali Ramadani.

Liverpool apparently plan to ‘guarantee’ Chiesa a ‘salary that at the moment in Turin they cannot give him’.

Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images

The Reds are currently in the process of revamping their squad in wake of an underwhelming 2022-23 campaign.

Liverpool could only finish fifth in the Premier League. Their only trophy was the FA Community Shield last summer.

Apparently, Jurgen Klopp would ‘strongly’ like to bring Chiesa to Anfield as he looks to bolster his ranks.

Our view

If the reports are true, then Chiesa would be a somewhat surprising target for Liverpool.

The Reds already have plenty of left-sided attacking players in their ranks, so where would Chiesa fit in?

Liverpool could do with more defensive and ball-carrying players this summer.

Obviously if Chiesa wasn’t particularly expensive it would make sense, as he is a top player.

The 25-year-old has been lauded as a ‘superstar‘ back in his homeland.

However, his reported price tag is apparently around the €60million (£52million) mark.

That’s a lot of money for a player who isn’t Premier League-proven and had a tough season last time out.

Photo by Alessio Morgese/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Chiesa missed the first three months as he was recovering from a cruciate ligament rupture.

He then missed games here and there with muscle fatigue, knee problems and tendon irritation.

With that in mind, any clubs wanting to sign him may be a little cautious as to his fitness going forward.

And that’s before wondering whether Liverpool need him at all, as they have more important priorities.