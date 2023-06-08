Aston Villa have reportedly gone into the lead for the signing of Sporting Lisbon’s Pedro Goncalves.

This is according to a report from Portuguese outlet O Jogo on Wednesday, via Sport Witness.

Unai Emery’s Villans have enjoyed an outstanding season and will be in the Europa Conference League next term.

Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

With that in mind, Villa should – and probably will – bolster their ranks to fight on four fronts next season.

Speculation involving the Villans and Goncalves – also known as Pote – seems to be pointing in the right direction.

O Jogo writes that Sporting expect Pote’s transfer to be ‘imminent’ in this transfer window.

They also claim that, out of all of his suitors, it’s Aston Villa who are ‘in the lead’.

Sporting have reportedly even identified a replacement for Pote – Ivan Jaime of Famalicao.

The club appears to have made a U-turn on their stance towards the 24-year-old.

Previously, it looked as though Sporting wouldn’t have settled for less than his €80million (£69million) release clause.

Now, the prospect of a sale reportedly ‘pleases’ the club after they missed out on the Champions League.

It’s now said that Sporting would accept selling him for something ‘close’ to the release clause.

Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

Our view

It looks as though Aston Villa may now have one less hurdle if they want to sign Pote as Sporting seem willing to sell.

The Villans would be getting themselves a ‘phenomenal‘ talent with a massive 35 goal contributions last season.

However, a fee ‘close’ to £69million is still a huge amount, so Villa will surely hope to negotiate that down if they can.

As well as Villa, Tottenham are reportedly in pursuit of Pote.

Although they’re not in Europe, they’re still a big club that mustn’t be underestimated as rival suitors.

In addition, one of Pote’s former teammates – Pedro Porro – plays at Spurs, so he could well help sway the Villa target.