Aston Villa are one of the latest teams to register an interest in midfielder Manu Kone as he continues to be heavily linked with a move to the Premier League this summer.

That is according to a report from the Daily Mail, which suggests that the Villans have joined Wolves in the battle to sign the 22-year-old.

Photo by Christian Verheyen/Borussia Moenchengladbach via Getty Images

Manu Kone has established himself as one of the most exciting midfield talents playing in Europe, during his time at Borussia Monchengladbach. And it seems that he may well soon be on his way to the Premier League.

Aston Villa register interest in Manu Kone

Reports from the Sunday People this past weekend claimed that Liverpool hope to make Kone their next signing after already adding Alexis Mac Allister to their ranks.

Photo by Joachim Bywaletz/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

But the Reds have not got a clear run to his signature. The Daily Mail reports that Aston Villa and Wolves have become the latest teams to register an interest in Kone.

The report notes that the Frenchman is valued at around £35 million.

Kone is able to play in most roles in the middle of the park. So it is not difficult to see why so many Premier League sides want to sign him in the summer.

Villa meanwhile, are preparing for their return to European competition next year after their amazing rise under Unai Emery. They ended up finishing seventh in the Premier League this past season.

And they will be in the Europa Conference League next term. Surely, the scenes West Ham enjoyed last week will inspire the Villans.

Obviously, Kone may find it difficult to turn down Liverpool if they step up their interest. But he may also be wary about the step up at this stage of his career.

Villa are a team on the up. But they are not there yet. So joining them presents a really exciting opportunity for many this summer.